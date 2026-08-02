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Azad Kashmir Elections Phase 2 Results 2026: LA-35 Jammu-II

By Staff Reporter
8:44 pm | Aug 2, 2026
Azad Kashmir Elections Phase 2 Results 2026 La 35 Jammu Ii

PML-N’s Chaudhry Muhammad Ismail Ahead in Three-Cornered Jammu-II Race

MUZAFFARABAD: LA-35 (Jammu-II) is shaping into a multi-way contest, with PML-N’s Chaudhry Muhammad Ismail leading early counting over independent candidate Sardar Muhammad Ghayyas, while PPP’s Chaudhry Asif Gujjar remains in the race.

Candidate Party Status
Chaudhry Muhammad Ismail PML-N Leading
Sardar Muhammad Ghayyas Independent on No.2
Chaudhry Asif Gujjar PPP Trailing

The second phase will decide the fate of 9 constituencies in Muzaffarabad Division (LA-25 to LA-33) and 12 refugee seats (LA-34 to LA-45) representing Kashmiri refugees settled across Pakistan. The contest has attracted candidates from major political forces, including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), Muslim Conference, Jamaat-e-Islami, other political groups, and a large number of independents.

Azad Kashmir Elections 2026 Phase 2: Full List of Candidates and Constituencies LA-25 to LA-45

Staff Reporter

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