Azad Kashmir Elections Phase 2 Results 2026: LA-35 Jammu-II

PML-N’s Chaudhry Muhammad Ismail Ahead in Three-Cornered Jammu-II Race

LA-35 (Jammu-II) is shaping into a multi-way contest, with PML-N’s Chaudhry Muhammad Ismail leading early counting over independent candidate Sardar Muhammad Ghayyas, while PPP’s Chaudhry Asif Gujjar remains in the race.

The second phase will decide the fate of 9 constituencies in Muzaffarabad Division (LA-25 to LA-33) and 12 refugee seats (LA-34 to LA-45) representing Kashmiri refugees settled across Pakistan. The contest has attracted candidates from major political forces, including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), Muslim Conference, Jamaat-e-Islami, other political groups, and a large number of independents.