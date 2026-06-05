Gold Price in Pakistan Today – 24, 22 & 18 karat rate – 5 June 2026

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold prices in Pakistan stands at Rs469,285 on June 5, 2026. The local gold market recorded a increase of Rs1,523 per tola.

Meanwhile, the rate for 10 grams of gold surged by Rs1,305, settling at Rs402,335.

Latest Gold Rates in Pakistan

Unit Price Change Gold (1 Tola) Rs469,285 Rs1,523 Gold (10 Grams) Rs402,335 Rs1,305 Gold (1 Ounce) $4,468 $14.49 Silver (1 Tola) Rs7,797 -Rs97

21 Karat Gold Prices

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold Per Tola 424,526 405,229 Per 1 Gram 36,386 34,733 Per 10 Gram 363,869 347,330 Per Ounce 1,038,255 991,069

On the international front, gold increased by $14.499 per ounce to reach $4,468.49, a figure that includes a $20 premium.

The price of silver decreased by Rs97 per tola, settling at Rs7,797, highlighting a mixed trend in the precious metals market.