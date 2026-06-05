Gold Price in Pakistan Today – 24, 22 & 18 karat rate – 5 June 2026

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold prices in Pakistan stands at Rs469,285 on June 5, 2026. The local gold market recorded a increase of Rs1,523 per tola.
Meanwhile, the rate for 10 grams of gold surged by Rs1,305, settling at Rs402,335.
Latest Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Unit
|Price
|Change
|Gold (1 Tola)
|Rs469,285
|Rs1,523
|Gold (10 Grams)
|Rs402,335
|Rs1,305
|Gold (1 Ounce)
|$4,468
|$14.49
|Silver (1 Tola)
|Rs7,797
|-Rs97
21 Karat Gold Prices
|Gold Rate
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|Per Tola
|424,526
|405,229
|Per 1 Gram
|36,386
|34,733
|Per 10 Gram
|363,869
|347,330
|Per Ounce
|1,038,255
|991,069
On the international front, gold increased by $14.499 per ounce to reach $4,468.49, a figure that includes a $20 premium.
The price of silver decreased by Rs97 per tola, settling at Rs7,797, highlighting a mixed trend in the precious metals market.