Security forces eliminates six Indian sponsored terrorists in Panjgur operation

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed six Indian sponsored terrorists an intelligence based operation in Panjgur district of Balochistan.

During the conduct of operation, own forces effectively engaged multiple terrorist locations, and after intense fire exchanges, six were eliminated.

ISPR said weapons, ammunition, Improvised Explosive Devices and vehicle have also been recovered from killed Indian sponsored terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorist found in the area.

It said relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.

Earlier, the security forces killed four terrorists belonging to Indian-sponsored Fitna-Al-Khwarij in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“On reported presence of khwarij, an intelligence based operation was conducted by Security Forces in Dera Ismail Khan District. During conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged khwarij location and after intense exchange of fire, two khwarij, belonging to Indian-sponsored Fitna-al-Khwarij were sent to hell,” said ISPR.

Another intelligence based operation was conducted by Security forces in Mohmand District. In ensuing skill-full engagement, two more khwarij was effectively neutralized, it further said.