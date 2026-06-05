Pakistanis to start receiving passports at doorstep from July 1

ISLAMABAD – The Directorate General of Immigration and Passports has announced that an enhanced home delivery service for passports will be fully implemented from July 1, aiming to provide greater convenience to citizens across the country.

Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa said the updated system is designed to reduce the need for repeated visits to passport offices.

Citizens will be able to receive their passports at home, helping to save time and avoid long waiting periods.

During a visit to several passport offices, the DG reviewed different departments and personally met applicants to hear their concerns.

He instructed officials to promptly address public grievances and further improve the quality of services being provided.

He also emphasized the government’s commitment to modernizing the passport system and making it more efficient, transparent, and user-friendly. As part of these efforts, the home delivery service is being upgraded to ensure smoother processing and faster delivery.

The new procedure, effective from July 1, is expected to eliminate long queues and reduce unnecessary delays, offering citizens a more streamlined experience when obtaining their passports.