BISP increases financial aid under Kafalat, other initiatives

ISLAMABAD – The Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) has announced an increase in financial aid for deserving individuals during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to reports, BISP has raised the quarterly assistance under the Kafalat programme amount by Rs1,000.

Previously set at Rs 13,500, the quarterly financial aid has now been increased to Rs14,500. This decision aims to provide extra support to low-income households in light of rising inflation, helping them meet their basic needs.

In addition to this, BISP has also raised the Benazir Educational Stipend and Benazir Nutrition Programme grants by up to Rs500, which will assist families with children’s education and nutritional needs.

Meanwhile, a live online “e-Kacheri” session was held at BISP Headquarters in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Chairperson Rubina Khalid, where complaints and concerns of the beneficiaries were addressed.

During the session, the chairperson urged women who have not yet received a free SIM card for their digital wallets to immediately contact their nearest BISP office.