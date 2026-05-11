Hyundai Elantra 1.6 Special Edition Expected Price, Specs in Pakistan

KARACHI – Hyundai Nishat is creating strong buzz ahead of launch of the Elantra 1.6 Special Edition, set to be unveiled in Pakistan on May 12, 2026, and fans are eagerly waiting as teaser hints suggest added comfort and tech features, sparking speculation among motorheads.
Although final price will be announced at launch, early market discussions different possibilities, including most likely ex-factory range between Rs5.5 – 5.8 million.
Competitive positioning expected around Rs5 – 5.7 million, targeting rivals like Toyota Corolla 1.6 Altis, and Honda Civic 1.6
For context, the current Elantra lineup in Pakistan includes Elantra 1.6 GL, currently prices at Rs5.49 million, Elantra 2.0 Limited Edition at 6.92 million and Elantra Hybrid at 9.895 million.
prices for available variants
|Variant
|Price
|Elantra 2.0 Limited Edition
|PKR 6,850,000
|Elantra Hybrid
|PKR 9,895,000
The recent buzz intensified as Hyundai posted interactive teaser image, inviting followers to predict what new features might arrive with this special edition. While the automaker has kept full details tightly under wraps, the teaser strongly points toward several premium upgrades.
According to hints revealed, the upcoming model may introduce features such as a push-start ignition system, 8-way power-adjustable seats with lumbar support, cruise control, and multiple driving modes. These additions suggest a clear step up in comfort and convenience compared to the standard Elantra 1.6 currently available in the market.
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