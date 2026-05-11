Hyundai Elantra 1.6 Special Edition Expected Price, Specs in Pakistan

Elantra 1.6 Special Edition is expected to carry forward Hyundai’s well-known 1.6L MPI naturally aspirated petrol engine. It will likely be backed by 6-speed automatic transmission with Tiptronic functionality, the same dependable setup already used in previous 1.6L Elantra models in Pakistan, rather than the turbocharged engines available in some international versions.

Elantra Special Features in Pakistan

The company has not officially confirmed final list yet, but teaser hints suggest an upgrade in comfort and convenience. Expected additions may include push-start ignition system, 8-way electrically adjustable seats with lumbar support, cruise control, and selectable driving modes.

Entra Special Edition is likely to bring some changes in interior and exterior styling, along with possible upgrades to infotainment and safety features. Overall, the variant is expected to offer a more refined and premium feel compared to the standard Elantra 1.6, focusing on added value rather than a complete redesign.