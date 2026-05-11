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Hyundai Elantra 1.6 Special Edition Expected Price, Specs in Pakistan

By News Desk
12:49 pm | May 11, 2026

KARACHI – Hyundai Nishat is creating strong buzz ahead of launch of the Elantra 1.6 Special Edition, set to be unveiled in Pakistan on May 12, 2026, and fans are eagerly waiting as teaser hints suggest added comfort and tech features, sparking speculation among motorheads.

Elantra 1.6 Special Edition is expected to carry forward Hyundai’s well-known 1.6L MPI naturally aspirated petrol engine. It will likely be backed by 6-speed automatic transmission with Tiptronic functionality, the same dependable setup already used in previous 1.6L Elantra models in Pakistan, rather than the turbocharged engines available in some international versions.

Elantra Special Features in Pakistan

The company has not officially confirmed final list yet, but teaser hints suggest an upgrade in comfort and convenience. Expected additions may include push-start ignition system, 8-way electrically adjustable seats with lumbar support, cruise control, and selectable driving modes.

Entra Special Edition is likely to bring some changes in interior and exterior styling, along with possible upgrades to infotainment and safety features. Overall, the variant is expected to offer a more refined and premium feel compared to the standard Elantra 1.6, focusing on added value rather than a complete redesign.

Hyundai Elantra Special Edition Expected Price

Although final price will be announced at launch, early market discussions different possibilities, including most likely ex-factory range between Rs5.5 – 5.8 million.

Competitive positioning expected around Rs5 – 5.7 million, targeting rivals like Toyota Corolla 1.6 Altis, and Honda Civic 1.6

For context, the current Elantra lineup in Pakistan includes Elantra 1.6 GL, currently prices at Rs5.49 million, Elantra 2.0 Limited Edition at 6.92 million and Elantra Hybrid at 9.895 million.

prices for available variants
Variant Price
Elantra 2.0 Limited Edition PKR 6,850,000
Elantra Hybrid PKR 9,895,000

The recent buzz intensified as Hyundai posted interactive teaser image, inviting followers to predict what new features might arrive with this special edition. While the automaker has kept full details tightly under wraps, the teaser strongly points toward several premium upgrades.

According to hints revealed, the upcoming model may introduce features such as a push-start ignition system, 8-way power-adjustable seats with lumbar support, cruise control, and multiple driving modes. These additions suggest a clear step up in comfort and convenience compared to the standard Elantra 1.6 currently available in the market.

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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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