Hyundai Nishat Motors sets benchmark with Local Production of Palisade SUV in Pakistan

LAHORE – Hyundai Nishat Motors is set to make automotive history in Pakistan with local assembly of the all-new Hyundai Palisade, a globally acclaimed luxury 7-seater SUV. Pakistan will become the first country outside Korea to produce CKD (Completely Knocked Down) versions of the Palisade, marking a major milestone for the nation’s automotive industry.

The move shows Hyundai Nishat Motors’ confidence in Pakistan’s industrial potential and its commitment to delivering world-class vehicles built locally to global standards. Industry experts say this step not only strengthens Hyundai’s premium portfolio but also sets a new benchmark for advanced manufacturing, engineering quality, and technological innovation in Pakistan.

Hyundai Palisade is known for its bold design, luxurious interiors, and cutting-edge features. It offers spacious seating for seven, premium Nappa leather upholstery, dual sunroof, ambient lighting, and an advanced infotainment system, catering to families and luxury SUV enthusiasts alike.

Equipped with a next-generation 2.5L Turbo Hybrid engine, the Palisade combines powerful performance with fuel efficiency, alongside a suite of advanced safety and driver-assistance technologies. Globally, it has earned multiple awards for cabin comfort, ride quality, and innovative technology.

Commenting on the launch, M Mumtaz Ahmed, GM Sales & Marketing at Hyundai Nishat Motors, said,

“Being the first country after Korea to assemble the CKD Hyundai Palisade is a proud moment for Pakistan’s automotive sector. This achievement reflects our engineering capabilities, manufacturing excellence, and commitment to delivering premium products to our customers.”

Bookings for the all-new Hyundai Palisade will begin in March 2026, vehicle displays are scheduled for June, and customer deliveries will start in August. Hyundai Nishat Motors’ initiative signals a major step forward in enhancing local manufacturing while meeting the growing demand for premium SUVs in Pakistan.