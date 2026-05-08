Pakistan’s BNP achieves major milestone in tackling child malnutrition as evaluation reveals big improvements in child health

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has made significant strides in combating child malnutrition, as revealed by the Endline Impact Evaluation of the Benazir Nashonuma Programme (BNP), conducted by Aga Khan University (AKU).

The findings, presented at a session at BISP Headquarters on Monday, showcase impressive reductions in child stunting and improvements in maternal and newborn health outcomes.

According to the evaluation, the rates of stunting among children were 22% lower at six months of age and 18% lower at one year, demonstrating the programme’s effectiveness in addressing one of Pakistan’s most pressing health challenges. The study also highlighted a 6% reduction in low birth weight cases, an 11% decrease in premature births, and a 7% drop in the number of weak and vulnerable newborns.

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Mr Syed Imran Ahmed Shah, termed the results as a “major achievement” for Pakistan’s social protection sector. Speaking at the session, he emphasised that the evaluation underscores the importance of targeted nutrition and maternal health interventions in significantly improving child health outcomes in vulnerable communities.

Senator Rubina Khalid, Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), pointed out that the BNP holds particular significance because it directly affects the health of mothers and children. “Healthy mothers and children are essential for building a strong and prosperous nation,” she said. Since its inception, the programme has reached over 4.5 million women and children across 157 districts, supported by a nationwide network of 578 facilitation centres and 169 stabilisation centres.

Senator Khalid added that the study’s improvements show the tangible benefits of integrated social protection, nutrition, and health interventions, which are crucial for fostering long-term human development.

Ms Ayesha Raza Farooq, representing the National Commission on the Rights of the Child, also addressed the gathering, stressing that investing in children’s well-being, particularly during the critical 1,000 days from conception to the second birthday, is essential for their cognitive and physical development.

Dr Zulfiqar Bhutta, a renowned global health expert from AKU, presented the detailed findings of the Endline Impact Evaluation, reinforcing the program’s success in reducing stunting and improving maternal and child health outcomes.

Global health leaders also expressed support for the BNP. Ms Anita Zaidi, President of the Gender Equality Division at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, described the programme as a “powerful model” of social protection and commended the Government of Pakistan’s leadership in improving the lives of women and children across the country.

The session was attended by key stakeholders, including BISP Secretary Amer Ali Ahmad and representatives from partner organisations, including the WHO, WFP, and UNICEF.