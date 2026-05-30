Two injured, power supply disrupted as heavy rain lashes Lahore

LAHORE – Several parts of Lahore experienced heavy rainfall and hailstorm on Monday, providing much-needed relief from the persistent heat and turning the weather pleasant.

Dark clouds gathered over areas including Garhi Shahu, Mall Road, and nearby localities of Abbott Road, followed by strong winds and showers that significantly lowered temperatures. Residents welcomed the change after several days of intense heat.

The highest rainfall was recorded in Nishtar Town with 30 mm. Other readings included 26 mm in Lakshmi Chowk, 24 mm in Chowk Nakhuda, 23 mm in Mughalpura, 22 mm on Upper Mall, and 7 mm in Gulberg. Areas such as Tajpura, Gulshan Ravi, and Iqbal Town received around 17 mm of rainfall.

The stormy conditions and hail disrupted traffic flow in various parts of the city. In Wapda Town, strong winds and rain caused a wall to fall onto a rickshaw, injuring two individuals who were shifted to Jinnah Hospital by Rescue 1122.

Separately, over 50 feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) tripped due to the weather, leading to power outages in several areas.

LESCO officials stated that restoration efforts would begin once the rain subsides and added that the overall electricity supply in the region remains aligned with demand.