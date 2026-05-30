Shopkeeper shot dead after demanding payment for meat mincing on Eid in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA – A young shopkeeper was shot dead in Gujranwala after reportedly asking a customer to pay for getting his meat minced on third day of Eidul Azha 2026.

According to police, the incident took place in the Gulshan Rehman area. Investigators said the suspect had visited the shop to have meat minced but left without making the payment.

Police stated that the shopkeeper later went to the suspect’s residence to complain about the unpaid amount. The suspect allegedly became angry during the confrontation and opened fire.

As a result of the shooting, the young shopkeeper sustained fatal injuries and died.

Law enforcement officials confirmed that the suspect has been arrested and an investigation into the incident is underway.