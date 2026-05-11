Sahar Hashmi turns heads with Bold Mehfil Tour Look

KARACHI – Pakistani starlet Sahar Hashmi has once again become the center of online attention after stepping out in a daring fashion statement during Mehfil Tour. Her latest appearance instantly went viral, with social media divided over her styling choices.

Sahar’s outfit blended contemporary western basics with traditional Pakistani craftsmanship, creating bold boho-chic aesthetic. She slayed in white lace-trimmed tank top paired with sharply tailored slate-grey trousers, layering the look with a black waistcoat richly decorated with floral embroidery. A contrasting blue floral chiffon scarf added a dramatic flair to the ensemble.

The actress elevated the look further with chunky silver bangles and an edgy leather tote featuring a sacred-heart motif, giving her overall appearance a rebellious artistic vibe that quickly became the talk of the internet.

While many fans praised Sahar for experimenting with fashion and confidently carrying the edgy look, others were far less impressed. Social media platforms were flooded with reactions, especially targeting her choice of top.

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One user called her the “new baddie in showbiz,” applauding her fearless style transformation. Another questioned the outfit, writing, “Did she come while just wearing a slip?” A different commenter remarked, “She is wearing a vest and she thinks she is looking good,” while another compared the outfit to “gym wear.”

Despite the criticism, the viral reactions only pushed Sahar further into the spotlight, proving that the actress knows exactly how to keep people talking.

Sahar first rose to fame as social media influencer before making her acting debut in Zulm, where her performance received appreciation from viewers. She later raked in praises in Mann Mast Malang.