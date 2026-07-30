Bushra Bibi files appeal in Constitutional Court seeking suspension of sentence

ISLAMABAD – Bushra Bibi, wife of former prime minister Imran Khan, has filed an appeal in the Constitutional Court seeking the suspension of her sentence and release on bail.

The appeal, submitted through Advocate Salman Safdar, states that Bushra Bibi developed an eye condition while in custody and underwent eye surgery during her imprisonment.

The petition argues that, considering she is a woman and her current medical condition, she is entitled to suspension of her sentence and grant of bail.

It further alleges that Bushra Bibi was kept in solitary confinement and was deprived of adequate medical treatment and proper care during her detention.

The appeal also accuses the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) of deliberately delaying and obstructing proceedings on applications seeking suspension of her sentence.

The petitioner has requested the Constitutional Court to suspend the sentence awarded by the trial court and order her release on bail.