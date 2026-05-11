Punjab Schools Summer Vacations to start from May 22; Check Full Schedule

LAHORE – School Education Department of Punjab officially declared summer vacations 2026 for all government and private schools across the province, amid soaring temperatures.

All schools throughout Punjab will remain closed from May 22 until August 23, marking one of the longest scheduled summer breaks in the region. Academic activities are set to resume on August 24, when schools will reopen after nearly three months of closure.

The announcement confirms that the summer holidays will begin on May 22, as institutions across the province prepare to wind down classes in response to seasonal heat conditions. The extended break will continue uninterrupted until August 23, giving students a full three-month vacation period.

Summer Vacations 2026

Punjab Education Minister also shared post online, confirming the start of summer holidays from Friday, May 22.

Authorities described the move as part of the annual summer schedule, but the scale and duration of the closure have drawn widespread attention, as families across Punjab adjust plans for the extended school break.

With schools now set to shut down nationwide within the province’s jurisdiction, the education calendar will temporarily come to a halt, resuming only when classes restart on August 24.