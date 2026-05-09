Punjab Summer Holidays to be cut by around 2 weeks under New Proposal?

ISLAMABAD – Several rumours are circulating on social media linking regional geopolitical tensions to possible changes in Schools Summer Vacations. However, education authorities have not issued any official statement confirming such claims.

As students across Punjab are preparing for much-anticipated summer break, but growing uncertainty continues to surround the official vacation schedule as the provincial government debates sweeping changes to the academic calendar.

Punjab government is reviewing three to four different proposals that could significantly reshape school holidays as ongoing uncertainty sparked concern and curiosity among parents, students, and education stakeholders waiting for a final announcement.

Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat confirmed that no final decision has been taken yet regarding summer vacations. He said the government is carefully evaluating multiple proposals before reaching a conclusion, and an official announcement is expected within the coming days, bringing an end to weeks of speculation.

Earlier in April, the minister had already addressed rising rumors about the 2026 summer break, clarifying that no final decision would be made before May and warning against premature media reports circulating at the time.

What has drawn even more attention is the government’s consideration of a major reduction in summer vacations, reportedly by 15 to 20 days. The proposed change is aimed at addressing academic losses and improving overall student learning outcomes across the region.

Authorities are also planning restructuring of the academic year itself, with proposals to increase total instructional days from 180 to 190. Officials believe this adjustment would help ensure timely completion of syllabi in all educational institutions. And potential changes don’t stop there. A separate proposal is also under review to shorten winter vacations by 5 to 6 days, signaling what could be a broader overhaul of the school holiday system in Punjab.

With multiple reforms on the table and a final decision expected soon, all eyes remain on the provincial government as students and parents await clarity on what could be one of the biggest shifts in the academic calendar in recent years.