Relief for CM Maryam Nawaz as Court orders return of Rs7 Crore Surety Bond in Sugar Mills Case

Chaudhry Sugar Mills case in Pakistan was an accountability investigation involving allegations of money laundering, suspicious financial activity, and unexplained assets linked to the Sharif family’s sugar business, including former PM Nawaz Sharif and current Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz.
The country’s top anti-graft watchdog initiated inquiry in 2018 Financial Monitoring Unit identified large questionable transactions under anti-money laundering laws. The investigation focused on claims of irregular business dealings, unexplained investments, and possible corruption connected to the ownership and financial operations of the mill.
A year later, Maryam Nawaz was arrested by NAB and later released on bail by the Lahore High Court, with conditions such as surrendering her passport and submitting a Rs70 million surety bond. Nawaz Sharif was also included as a suspect in the case.
The case remained under investigation amid changing political and legal circumstances. However, in early 2026, NAB concluded that there was not enough evidence to support the allegations against Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz and moved to close the inquiry.
An accountability court in Lahore approved the closure of the case and allowed Maryam Nawaz to reclaim her surety deposit. Although there were some legal formalities and initial challenges, NAB eventually withdrew its objections, leading to the final termination of the proceedings.
As of 2026, the case has been formally closed, with authorities saying that sufficient evidence of corruption could not be established.
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