Relief for CM Maryam Nawaz as Court orders return of Rs7 Crore Surety Bond in Sugar Mills Case

LAHORE – Lahore High Court ordered the return of Rs 7 crore deposited as bail security in the high-profile Chaudhry Sugar Mills case involving Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The decision was announced by 3-member full bench headed by Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Aalia Neelum, which heard Maryam Nawaz’s petition seeking the release of the amount.

During the proceedings, CM’s legal counsel argued that Rs 7 crore was deposited as security for obtaining bail in the case, but since the matter has now progressed, the situation has changed significantly.

The petition highlighted that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officially closed the inquiry into the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, making the continued retention of the security amount legally unjustified. It was further contended before the court that once the investigation has been formally concluded, there remains no legal basis to hold the deposited bail security any longer.

After hearing detailed arguments from both sides, the three-member bench approved the petition and issued clear instructions to the relevant authorities to immediately return the Rs 7 crore security amount to the Punjab Chief Minister.