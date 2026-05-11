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Relief for CM Maryam Nawaz as Court orders return of Rs7 Crore Surety Bond in Sugar Mills Case

By News Desk
1:41 pm | May 11, 2026
Relief For Cm Maryam Nawaz As Court Orders Return Of Rs7 Crore Surety Bond In Sugar Mills Case

LAHORE – Lahore High Court ordered the return of Rs 7 crore deposited as bail security in the high-profile Chaudhry Sugar Mills case involving Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The decision was announced by 3-member full bench headed by Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Aalia Neelum, which heard Maryam Nawaz’s petition seeking the release of the amount.

During the proceedings, CM’s legal counsel argued that Rs 7 crore was deposited as security for obtaining bail in the case, but since the matter has now progressed, the situation has changed significantly.

The petition highlighted that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officially closed the inquiry into the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, making the continued retention of the security amount legally unjustified. It was further contended before the court that once the investigation has been formally concluded, there remains no legal basis to hold the deposited bail security any longer.

After hearing detailed arguments from both sides, the three-member bench approved the petition and issued clear instructions to the relevant authorities to immediately return the Rs 7 crore security amount to the Punjab Chief Minister.

What is Chaudhry Sugar Mills Case?

Chaudhry Sugar Mills case in Pakistan was an accountability investigation involving allegations of money laundering, suspicious financial activity, and unexplained assets linked to the Sharif family’s sugar business, including former PM Nawaz Sharif and current Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz.

The country’s top anti-graft watchdog initiated inquiry in 2018 Financial Monitoring Unit identified large questionable transactions under anti-money laundering laws. The investigation focused on claims of irregular business dealings, unexplained investments, and possible corruption connected to the ownership and financial operations of the mill.

A year later, Maryam Nawaz was arrested by NAB and later released on bail by the Lahore High Court, with conditions such as surrendering her passport and submitting a Rs70 million surety bond. Nawaz Sharif was also included as a suspect in the case.

The case remained under investigation amid changing political and legal circumstances. However, in early 2026, NAB concluded that there was not enough evidence to support the allegations against Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz and moved to close the inquiry.

An accountability court in Lahore approved the closure of the case and allowed Maryam Nawaz to reclaim her surety deposit. Although there were some legal formalities and initial challenges, NAB eventually withdrew its objections, leading to the final termination of the proceedings.

As of 2026, the case has been formally closed, with authorities saying that sufficient evidence of corruption could not be established.

Arrest of journalist after Maryam Nawaz’s Slip of Tongue exposes Media Censorship in Punjab

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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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