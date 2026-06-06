Kerosene Oil gets costlier by Rs8 per litre after Petrol relief

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government reduced petrol rates while concurrently increasing the price of kerosene oil, creating a split impact.

A notification shared by OGRA said the price of kerosene oil has been increased by Rs 8.70 per litre, taking the new rate to Rs 280.70 per litre from the previous Rs 272 per litre.

On Friday, the government axes Petrol price by Rs 4 per litre for the upcoming week starting June 6. With this cut, petrol will now be available at Rs 377.78 per litre. Meanwhile, high-speed diesel prices have been kept unchanged at Rs 380.78 per litre, according to the Petroleum Division notification.

The latest revision comes just a day after authorities announced a Rs 4 per litre reduction in petrol prices while maintaining diesel rates. The back-to-back adjustments reflect continued volatility in fuel pricing policy.

Last month, the government implemented major relief package, cutting petrol and diesel prices by Rs 22 per litre each. Following that reduction, petrol stood at Rs 381.78 per litre and diesel at Rs 380.78 per litre.

Before that, fuel prices were significantly higher, with petrol at Rs 403.78 per litre and diesel at Rs 402.78 per litre. On May 15, another weekly adjustment had also brought a Rs 5 per litre reduction in petroleum product prices.