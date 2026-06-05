Pakistan slashes petrol price by Rs4 per litre

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has announced a fresh revision in petroleum product prices, reducing the rate of petrol while keeping high-speed diesel unchanged for the upcoming week starting tomorrow (June 6, 2026).

The adjustment comes under the country’s routine weekly fuel price review mechanism, as notified by the Petroleum Division.

Following the latest revision, the price of Motor Spirit (MS), commonly known as petrol, has been reduced by Rs4 per litre. The new ex-depot rate has been fixed at Rs377.78 per litre, down from the previous Rs381.78 per litre.

High-speed diesel (HSD), widely used in the transport and agriculture sectors, has been retained at Rs380.78 per litre with no change announced in the latest notification.

According to the Petroleum Division, the revised fuel prices will take effect from June 6 and remain applicable for the following week. The adjustment reflects the government’s ongoing practice of reviewing domestic fuel rates on a weekly basis.

This latest change follows a period of frequent fluctuations in fuel prices. In the previous review, both petrol and diesel were reduced by Rs22 per litre each, a move that had been described by officials as a temporary relief for consumers.