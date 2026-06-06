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Gold Price in Pakistan Today – 24, 22 & 18 karat rate – 6 June 2026

By Our Correspondent
8:54 am | Jun 6, 2026
Gold Nears Rs480000 Per Tola In Pakistan After Big Jump Check New Rates

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold prices in Pakistan stands at Rs467,816 on June 6, 2026. The local gold market recorded a decrease of Rs1,469 per tola.

Meanwhile, the rate for 10 grams of gold fell by Rs1,323, settling at Rs401,012.

Latest Gold Rates in Pakistan

Unit Price Change
Gold (1 Tola) Rs467,816 Rs1,469
Gold (10 Grams) Rs401,012 Rs1,323
Gold (1 Ounce) $4,453.81 $14.689
Silver (1 Tola) Rs7,730 -Rs67

21 Karat Gold Prices

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold
Per Tola 424,526 405,229
Per 1 Gram 36,386 34,733
Per 10 Gram 363,869 347,330
Per Ounce 1,038,255 991,069

On the international front, gold decreased by $14.689 per ounce to reach $4,453.810, a figure that includes a $20 premium.

The price of silver decreased by Rs67 per tola, settling at Rs7,730, highlighting a mixed trend in the precious metals market.

 

 

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