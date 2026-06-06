Easypaisa Sale on the cards as Telenor looks to Exit Pakistan

KARACHI – Easypaisa, Pakistan’s first digital retail bank with 55 million registered users, is heading toward a possible ownership change as Telenor ASA explores sale of its 55% controlling stake.

The discussions are still at an early stage, but if completed, the deal could bring a major shift in the platform’s ownership structure and mark a significant moment for the country’s fintech sector, Bloomberg reported.

If pursued, the potential divestment would involve Telenor’s majority holding in Easypaisa, while its partner, Ant Group, retains 45% stake. Initial expressions of interest from potential buyers are expected in the coming months.

Telenor parent company sold Telenor Pakistan to PTCL Group for about Rs108 billion last year while Easypaisa was deliberately excluded from that transaction at the time, allowing the digital banking arm to continue as a separate business.

A household name in country of nearly 250 million, Easypaisa itself grown into one of Pakistan’s most widely used financial platforms. Launched in 2009 as a branchless banking initiative in partnership with Tameer Microfinance Bank (later acquired by Telenor), it has since evolved into a full-fledged digital bank offering payments, transfers, savings, and lending services under State Bank of Pakistan regulation.

A major turning point came in 2018 when Ant Group invested around $184.5 million for a 45% stake, cementing Easypaisa’s position as a strategic fintech joint venture. Since then, the platform has scaled significantly, supported by a large agent network and growing digital adoption across the country.

Easypaisa continues to operate independently, with customer deposits and services unaffected, and remains fully regulated by the State Bank of Pakistan.

Despite uncertainty, Easypaisa amassed strong momentum in recent periods. In quarter ended March 31, 2026, the bank reported profit after tax of Rs1.49 billion, with profit before tax rising to Rs3.66 billion, up sharply from the same period a year earlier. For FY2025, profit after tax surged to Rs17.04 billion compared with Rs3.41 billion in 2024, reflecting both operational growth and accounting gains.

Telenor’s potential divestment fits into broader corporate strategy of simplifying its global portfolio and focusing on core markets. It also reflects a wider pattern of multinational firms reassessing exposure to Pakistan amid macroeconomic volatility and regulatory challenges.

As of now, no potential buyer has been named, and any deal would require regulatory approvals.