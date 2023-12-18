Search

Telenor Microfinance Bank, easypaisa operations unaffected by Telenor Pakistan sale

Web Desk
07:52 PM | 18 Dec, 2023
Telenor Microfinance Bank, easypaisa operations unaffected by Telenor Pakistan sale

ISLAMABAD - Following recent news regarding Telenor Pakistan, Telenor Microfinance Bank (TMB) and its flagship platform, easypaisa, would like to assure our valued customers that our operations remain unaffected. TMB and easypaisa are not part of the recent transaction, and your deposits are entirely secure.

We are an independent financial institution licensed and governed by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). Our dedicated shareholders, Telenor B.V. and Ant Group, remain fully committed to TMB's ongoing transformation into a Digital Retail Bank, subject to regulatory approvals. This commitment ensures our customers and employees a bright future, offering a more comprehensive range of products and services within a robust digital banking framework.

We understand that questions may arise during times of change. We urge you to disregard any unsubstantiated rumours and continue to trust our commitment to maintaining the highest service and security standards. Your confidence is our foundation, and our operations will continue seamlessly.

Our mission remains unwavering: to build a financially inclusive, digital Pakistan where everyone can access safe, reliable, and affordable financial services. We are grateful for your trust and look forward to serving you long into the future.

Forex

Pakistani rupee loses ground against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham - Check today forex rates

Pakistani rupee saw a marginal decline against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Monday, the dollar was being quoted at 283.3 for selling and 286.35 for buying purposes.

Euro moved up to 310 for buying and 313 for selling. British Pound rate climbs to at 361 for buying, and 365 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moved down to 77.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed fall and new price stands at 75.77.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 283.3 286.35
Euro EUR 310 313
UK Pound Sterling GBP 361 365
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.7 78.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.94 762.94
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.6 40
Danish Krone DKK 41.86 42.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 923.49 932.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.32 60.92
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.54 178.54
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.98 26.28
Omani Riyal OMR 737.37 745.37
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.17 27.47
Swiss Franc CHF 328.62 331.12
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.31

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rates in Pakistan - Check today gold price - 18 Dec 2023

Gold prices continued to move upward on Monday as price of yellow metal gained momentum on the first day of the week.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 18 December 2023

The price of each tola 24 karat gold stands at Rs218,900, and 10 grams of 24 karat gold is being sold at Rs187,670.

The cost of single tola of 22 karat gold is Rs200,657.

Globally, the price of the yellow metal moves upward and the current rate stands at $2022 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Karachi PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Islamabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Peshawar PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Quetta PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Sialkot PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Attock PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Gujranwala PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Jehlum PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Multan PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Bahawalpur PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Gujrat PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Nawabshah PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Chakwal PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Hyderabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Nowshehra PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Sargodha PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Faisalabad PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540
Mirpur PKR 218,900 PKR 2,540

