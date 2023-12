Telenor Microfinance Bank, easypaisa operations unaffected by Telenor Pakistan sale

ISLAMABAD - Following recent news regarding Telenor Pakistan, Telenor Microfinance Bank (TMB) and its flagship platform, easypaisa, would like to assure our valued customers that our operations remain unaffected. TMB and easypaisa are not part of the recent transaction, and your deposits are entirely secure.

We are an independent financial institution licensed and governed by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). Our dedicated shareholders, Telenor B.V. and Ant Group, remain fully committed to TMB's ongoing transformation into a Digital Retail Bank, subject to regulatory approvals. This commitment ensures our customers and employees a bright future, offering a more comprehensive range of products and services within a robust digital banking framework.

We understand that questions may arise during times of change. We urge you to disregard any unsubstantiated rumours and continue to trust our commitment to maintaining the highest service and security standards. Your confidence is our foundation, and our operations will continue seamlessly.

Our mission remains unwavering: to build a financially inclusive, digital Pakistan where everyone can access safe, reliable, and affordable financial services. We are grateful for your trust and look forward to serving you long into the future.