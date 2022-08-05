BIGO Ads & UNIT52 held the biggest Webinar Conference 2022

03:11 PM | 5 Aug, 2022
KARACHI – BIGO Ads & UNIT52 held the biggest Webinar Conference 2022 at Movenpick, Karachi. This event aimed to create awareness about BIGO Ads and how businesses can promote their products and/or services using this platform.

An impressive lineup of speakers joined the event. Khurram Baig (Chief Operating Officer at Unit52), Joanna Zhao (Head of Sales at BIGO Ads), and Shashwat Gupta (Head of Sales Pakistan at BIGO Ads) were the speakers at this event.

The physical audience was present at the event, and people joined through live streaming. Mr. Khurram Baig of UNIT52 presented the presentation about How BIGO Ads Work. He also described the advertisement on imo and Likee applications in detail. BIGO Ads& UNIT52 recognized the agencies who are working with us in the advertising business.

BIGO Adsis one of the fastest growing advertising platforms that provides global mobile marketing solutions, which focuses on MENA, South Asia, Southeast Asia and Russia. BIGO Ads exclusively represents the advertising business of imo, an audio & video calling application, and has Likee, a short video making platform. UNIT 52 isthe sole partner of BIGO Ads in Pakistan, managing the advertisement of the apps which BIGO Ads manages.

