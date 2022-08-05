Faakhir Mehmood enthralls fans with melodious voice
Faakhir Mehmood enthralls fans with melodious voice
Source: Faakhir Mehmood (Instagram)
Pakistan's romantic singer and musical genius Fakhir Mehmood's soulful voice has made its way to Venice, Italy and his recent audio and visual clip is a treat for the music buffs.

The Tere Bina Dil Na Lagge crooner is currently vacationing in the enchanting Italian city Venice where he was spotted on a ride enthralling fans with his melodious voice.

Taking to Instagram, the talented songwriter-musician shared a dreamy video of himself having the time of his life vacationing and singing love ballads.

"“Venice is eternity itself.” – Joseph Brodsky. #faakhirmehmood #karachi #faakhir #venice #islamabadgram #karachidiaries #mypakistan #pakistanisinvenice #pakistanitraveller", captioned the 49-year-old singer.

Celebrated singer Faakhir also holds the presidential Pride of Performance award, the highest reward for a musician in Pakistan. 

