Faakhir Mehmood enthralls fans with melodious voice
Pakistan's romantic singer and musical genius Fakhir Mehmood's soulful voice has made its way to Venice, Italy and his recent audio and visual clip is a treat for the music buffs.
The Tere Bina Dil Na Lagge crooner is currently vacationing in the enchanting Italian city Venice where he was spotted on a ride enthralling fans with his melodious voice.
Taking to Instagram, the talented songwriter-musician shared a dreamy video of himself having the time of his life vacationing and singing love ballads.
"“Venice is eternity itself.” – Joseph Brodsky. #faakhirmehmood #karachi #faakhir #venice #islamabadgram #karachidiaries #mypakistan #pakistanisinvenice #pakistanitraveller", captioned the 49-year-old singer.
Celebrated singer Faakhir also holds the presidential Pride of Performance award, the highest reward for a musician in Pakistan.
