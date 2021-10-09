Faakhir Mehmood's mother passes away in Islamabad

Pakistani singer Faakhir Mehmood has recently announced that his mother "Rashda Tahir has passed away in Islamabad.

The 48-year-old took to his official Facebook handle and shared the sad news that his mother had passed away.

"It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that our dearest Mother Rashda left our world today to be with her Creator."

"Rashda Tahir was a loving Mother and Grandmother who was loved by all those who knew her."

Further, Mehmood said, "We will be leaving for Islamabad on Sunday 10th October InshAllah for her burial the same day."

Faakhir holds the presidential Pride of Performance award, the highest reward for a musician in Pakistan.