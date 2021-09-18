Hira Mani’s father passes away in Karachi

06:17 PM | 18 Sep, 2021
Hira Mani’s father passes away in Karachi
Share

KARACHI – Pakistani celebrity Hira Mani's father, Syeda Farrukh Jamal, has passed away.

The sad news about his demise was shared by Hira’s husband Salman Sheikh aka Mani on Facebook.

"It's with great and profound sadness that we inform you of the passing of Hira's father Syed Farukkh Jamal.

Namaz e Janazah will be held today after Maghreb namaz at Taimuriah Masjid Hydri, North Nazimabad.

“Hira and Mani," wrote Mani in his announcement.

He has not shared any details about the cause of Jamal’s death.

06:17 PM | 18 Sep, 2021

