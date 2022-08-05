Sania Mirza's new workout video goes viral
Web Desk
03:49 PM | 5 Aug, 2022
Former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, the wife of Pakistan’s cricket star Shoaib Malik, has won the internet with her dedication and fitness enthusiasm as fans got a glimpse of her workout routine.

Celebrity trainer Yasir Khan posted a video where the 35-year-old tennis queen can be seen intensely working out, and giving fitness goals.

Revealing that Sania has lost wight and is giving her absolute best, Khan stated,"Game, Set & Match! 6 sessions in & @mirzasaniar has already dropped 2-3 KGS of her weight which she was struggling with ????

The gym is her new court where all the action happens, she is giving it her absolute best & working very hard towards her transformation. When training an athlete like Sania, I specifically keep in mind the combination of strength, power, flexibility & conditioning keeping in mind that her sport requires the above in combination ????"

"She definitely comes with a mindset to smash her sessions & she has started mastering her movements ????️‍♀️ She is definitely an ACE in the gym & that is not a backhanded compliment ???? As days progress, I am more & more excited to be working with Sania & helping her transform her life ⭐️", he concluded.

