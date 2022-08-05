Sania Mirza's new workout video goes viral

Former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, the wife of Pakistan’s cricket star Shoaib Malik, has won the internet with her dedication and fitness enthusiasm as fans got a glimpse of her workout routine.

Celebrity trainer Yasir Khan posted a video where the 35-year-old tennis queen can be seen intensely working out, and giving fitness goals.

Revealing that Sania has lost wight and is giving her absolute best, Khan stated,"Game, Set & Match! 6 sessions in & @mirzasaniar has already dropped 2-3 KGS of her weight which she was struggling with ????

The gym is her new court where all the action happens, she is giving it her absolute best & working very hard towards her transformation. When training an athlete like Sania, I specifically keep in mind the combination of strength, power, flexibility & conditioning keeping in mind that her sport requires the above in combination ????"

"She definitely comes with a mindset to smash her sessions & she has started mastering her movements ????️‍♀️ She is definitely an ACE in the gym & that is not a backhanded compliment ???? As days progress, I am more & more excited to be working with Sania & helping her transform her life ⭐️", he concluded.