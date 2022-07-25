Sania Mirza jumps on latest transition trend, leaves fans in awe

09:35 AM | 25 Jul, 2022
Sania Mirza jumps on latest transition trend, leaves fans in awe
Source: Sania Mirza (Instagram)
Share

DUBAI – Former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, the wife of Pakistan’s cricket star Shoaib Malik, has won the internet with her cute looks in a latest video.

Solidifying that she is a true blue Bollywood fan girl, the tennis star partook in a trend and made a lovable reel, which has left the admirers awestruck.

The 35-year-old jumped on the famous transition trend with audio: "And why aren't you in uniform?"

At the start of the video shared on Instagram, Mirza could be seen wearing a white robe with her hair tied into a messy bun and later she appeared in an adorable outfit.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

After transition, she could be seen wearing a white turtle neck and pastel blue trousers, with her hair tied into a low ponytail.

“If only getting ready for this easy,” she captioned the post.

Social media users have praised the reel as “awesome” and “lovely”.

Sania Mirza and sister Anum share sibling goals ... 10:44 PM | 21 Jul, 2022

Indian tennis queen Sania Mirza is setting some adorable sibling goals alongside her baby sister, Anam Mirza on ...

More From This Category
Hira Mani flaunts perfect winged eyeliner in ...
10:36 AM | 25 Jul, 2022
Mehwish Hayat steals limelight with sleeveless ...
10:05 PM | 24 Jul, 2022
WATCH: Govinda joins birthday celebration of ...
08:51 PM | 24 Jul, 2022
Sharmila Faruqui's new swimming pool photos set ...
06:15 PM | 24 Jul, 2022
Fahad Mustafa surprises fans with soulful singing ...
05:15 PM | 24 Jul, 2022
Dolly's new TikTok video goes viral
04:20 PM | 24 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hira Mani flaunts perfect winged eyeliner in latest photos
10:36 AM | 25 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr