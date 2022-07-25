Sania Mirza jumps on latest transition trend, leaves fans in awe
DUBAI – Former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, the wife of Pakistan’s cricket star Shoaib Malik, has won the internet with her cute looks in a latest video.
Solidifying that she is a true blue Bollywood fan girl, the tennis star partook in a trend and made a lovable reel, which has left the admirers awestruck.
The 35-year-old jumped on the famous transition trend with audio: "And why aren't you in uniform?"
At the start of the video shared on Instagram, Mirza could be seen wearing a white robe with her hair tied into a messy bun and later she appeared in an adorable outfit.
After transition, she could be seen wearing a white turtle neck and pastel blue trousers, with her hair tied into a low ponytail.
“If only getting ready for this easy,” she captioned the post.
Social media users have praised the reel as “awesome” and “lovely”.
