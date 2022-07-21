Sania Mirza and sister Anum share sibling goals in new video
Web Desk
11:25 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
Sania Mirza and sister Anum share sibling goals in new video
Source: Anam Mirza (Instagram)
Share

Indian tennis queen Sania Mirza is setting some adorable sibling goals alongside her baby sister, Anam Mirza on Instagram and fans are loving the Mirza sisters' bonding.

Needless to say, Sania's latest reel is a picture perfect representation of some serious sister goals. The video captures the ace tennis player with her sister Anam Mirza in the most candid moments.

Taking to social media, the 35-year-old shared the aforementioned fun video in which she can be seen shaking a leg with her sister. The two are wearing beautiful and vibrant summery outfits.

"POV: when your sister is your BFF! ????‍♀️ #ReelsInstagram #sistersreels", captioned the tennis queen.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

On the tennis front, Sania Mirza suffered a heartbreaking loss in the mixed doubles semi-final at Wimbledon 2022. It was the last match of their career for Wimbledon as she already announced her retirement last month.

Back in October 2018, Shoaib Malik announced that Mirza had delivered a baby boy and named him Izhaan Mirza Malik. The couple tied the knot in a Muslim wedding ceremony on 12 April 2010.

Sania Mirza's new dance video goes viral 05:00 PM | 14 Jun, 2022

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, the wife of Pakistan’s cricket star Shoaib Malik, has won the internet with her ...

More From This Category
Model Sophia Mirza aborted her first child in ...
01:59 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
Muneeb Butt leaves fans rolling with his ...
11:51 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
Mathira's new bold photo sets internet on fire
11:37 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
Bushra Iqbal responds to Aamir Liaquat's third ...
05:54 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
Fans believe Shehnaaz Gill is the perfect choice ...
06:53 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
Latest video of Sarah Khan's daughter Alyana wins ...
08:54 PM | 21 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Model Sophia Mirza aborted her first child in Okara clinic, evidence show 
01:59 PM | 21 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr