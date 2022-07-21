Sania Mirza and sister Anum share sibling goals in new video

Indian tennis queen Sania Mirza is setting some adorable sibling goals alongside her baby sister, Anam Mirza on Instagram and fans are loving the Mirza sisters' bonding.

Needless to say, Sania's latest reel is a picture perfect representation of some serious sister goals. The video captures the ace tennis player with her sister Anam Mirza in the most candid moments.

Taking to social media, the 35-year-old shared the aforementioned fun video in which she can be seen shaking a leg with her sister. The two are wearing beautiful and vibrant summery outfits.

"POV: when your sister is your BFF! ????‍♀️ #ReelsInstagram #sistersreels", captioned the tennis queen.

On the tennis front, Sania Mirza suffered a heartbreaking loss in the mixed doubles semi-final at Wimbledon 2022. It was the last match of their career for Wimbledon as she already announced her retirement last month.

Back in October 2018, Shoaib Malik announced that Mirza had delivered a baby boy and named him Izhaan Mirza Malik. The couple tied the knot in a Muslim wedding ceremony on 12 April 2010.