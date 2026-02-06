Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav arrested in cheque bounce case

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav has surrendered to the police in a cheque bounce case.

According to Indian media, the comedy actor landed in trouble after failing to pay the settlement amount in the cheque dishonour case.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had withdrawn the relief granted to Rajpal Yadav in multiple cheque dishonour cases and directed the actor to surrender before the concerned jail superintendent by February 4.

Indian media reported that the actor complied with the court’s deadline and surrendered at Tihar Jail.

Media reports further said that the actor’s lawyer had requested the court to grant leniency in the payment and sought one week’s time to pay Rs50 million, but the court rejected the plea.