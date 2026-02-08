Man ‘commits suicide’ over high utility bill in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – A 22-year-old man allegedly committed suicide over a high utility bill in Gali Loharan, within the jurisdiction of Pirwadhai police station.

According to details, Farooq Khan ended his life by slashing his throat with a knife.

Police reached the scene and have begun an investigation after obtaining CCTV footage.

Meanwhile, reports spread in the area suggesting that the deceased took his life due to the high utility bill; however, further investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The SHO of Pirwadhai said that it was a case of suicide, but the cause has not yet been determined, and the situation will become clear after the investigation.