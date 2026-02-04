Amar Khan’s bold dance video goes viral

Renowned Pakistani actress and writer Amar Khan has once again grabbed headlines, but this time not for her acting—rather, for a dance video that has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Amar Khan dances to Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit’s famous song “Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai”. She shared the clip on TikTok wearing a burnt orange and bright pink lehenga with a short choli, reportedly reflecting her recent wedding look.

Amar Khan captioned the video, saying she has always been a fan of Madhuri Dixit, especially her lehenga-choli style. She wrote, “A burnt orange lehenga-choli always reminds me that I will forever be a Madhuri fan.”

However, the video quickly sparked strong reactions on social media. Many criticized her outfit as excessively bold.

One user sarcastically commented, “Sister, Pakistan doesn’t recognize your talent, go to India and wear even bolder clothes.” Another wrote, “What’s happening to everyone? Everyone is going naked.”

Some users questioned Pakistani actresses’ fashion choices. One said, “I don’t understand why actresses in Pakistan are so keen to be bold.” Another commented, “She would have looked more beautiful in a full outfit.” Several remarks also claimed that modesty seems to have disappeared among current Pakistani actresses.

While Amar Khan’s video has been appreciated by a segment of her fans, it has also sparked debate and criticism across social media.