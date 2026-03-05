Mutton, Beef prices to come down in Pakistan as supply disrupted amid Gulf route shutdown

ISLAMABAD – A major crisis has hit Pakistan as beef and mutton exports to Gulf nations remain suspended for fifth consecutive day due to airspace and maritime shutdowns triggered by the escalating conflict between Iran, Israel and US.

With shipping routes blocked, shipments that once fueled lucrative Middle Eastern markets are now stranded, sending shockwaves through Pakistan’s meat industry.

Traders are expressing concerns, warning of devastating financial losses as stock piles up with nowhere to go. Experts predict dropn in domestic prices as mutton could drop by as much as Rs800 per kilogram, while beef may fall by around Rs500 per kilogram, creating both relief for consumers and a financial nightmare for exporters.

The situation worsens as exports of goat and beef to Afghanistan had already been suspended, compounding the pressure on traders and raising fears of long-term market instability.

The energy sector is also facing own turbulence as authorities are reportedly considering shifting to a weekly fuel price adjustment system in response to disruptions tied to geopolitical tensions and the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz. Officials say the move could prevent hoarding by dealers anticipating price hikes, but critics warn it may spark uncertainty and consumer anxiety.

With trade routes blocked and fuel policies under review, analysts caution that the ripple effects could impact everything from food prices to economic stability.