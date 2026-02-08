Gold, and Silver Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold Price – 8 February 2026

KARACHI – Gold and silver rates are on a roller coaster ride and amid back to back tweak, Gold jumped to Rs519,462 per Tola.

Per Tola Gold rates soared by Rs11,700, pushing the rate further. Prices for 10 grams also jumped sharply by Rs10,030 to Rs445,354.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Metal Unit Price Gold Per Tola Rs519,462 Gold 10 Grams Rs445,354 Gold Int. Per Ounce USD 4,967

On global stage, bullion prices moved up by $117 to reach $4,967 per ounce, while silver followed suit, leaping USD4.44 to settle at $78 per ounce.

Gold Price This Week

Dates 24K Gold 4-Feb-26 Rs529,162 3-Feb-26 Rs514,362 2-Feb-26 Rs490,362 29-Jan-26 Rs572,862 28-Jan-26 Rs551,662 27-Jan-26 Rs530,562 26-Jan-26 Rs532,062

The international upswing triggered an equally strong rebound in domestic silver prices, with rates soaring by Rs444 to Rs8,269 per tola and climbing by Rs381 to Rs7,089 per 10 grams, the association added.