Gold, Silver Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold Price – 5 February 2026

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan rebounded sharply after it recorded massive dip due to a steep sell-off in the international market. On Thursday, price of gold per tola stood at Rs529,162.

The 10 grams of gold hovered at Rs453,671.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Metal Unit Price Change Gold Per tola 529,162 14,800 Gold 10 grams 453,671 12,689 Silver Per tola 9,255 109

21 Karat Gold Prices Today

Unit 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 481,250 459,375 393,750 Per 1 Gram 41,260 39,384 33,758 Per 10 Grams 412,600 393,846 337,582 Per Ounce 1,169,437 1,116,281 956,812

On the global front, gold prices recorded massive increase of $240, sliding to $4,916 per ounce, inclusive of a $20 premium, a move that directly pressured local markets.

Silver Price in Pakistan

Silver prices also followed the upward trend as the metal soared by Rs109 to close at Rs9,255 per tola, adding to the turmoil across the precious metals market.