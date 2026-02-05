Gold, Silver Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold Price – 5 February 2026

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan rebounded sharply after it recorded massive dip due to a steep sell-off in the international market. On Thursday, price of gold per tola stood at Rs529,162.
The 10 grams of gold hovered at Rs453,671.
Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Metal
|Unit
|Price
|Change
|Gold
|Per tola
|529,162
|14,800
|Gold
|10 grams
|453,671
|12,689
|Silver
|Per tola
|9,255
|109
21 Karat Gold Prices Today
|Unit
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|481,250
|459,375
|393,750
|Per 1 Gram
|41,260
|39,384
|33,758
|Per 10 Grams
|412,600
|393,846
|337,582
|Per Ounce
|1,169,437
|1,116,281
|956,812
On the global front, gold prices recorded massive increase of $240, sliding to $4,916 per ounce, inclusive of a $20 premium, a move that directly pressured local markets.
Silver Price in Pakistan
Silver prices also followed the upward trend as the metal soared by Rs109 to close at Rs9,255 per tola, adding to the turmoil across the precious metals market.
