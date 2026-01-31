Latest

Gold & Silver

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold, Silver Price – 31 January 2026

By News Desk
8:47 am | Jan 31, 2026
Pakistan Decides To Lift Ban On Gold Import And Export

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan saw huge collapse as the rate per tola dropped to Rs537,362 in the local market.

Today Gold Price

Metal Unit Price (Rs) Change
Gold Per tola 537,362 ▼ 35,500
Gold 10 grams 460,701 ▼ 30,435
Silver Per tola 11,069 ▼ 1,106

In Global market, Gold plunged by $355 to reach $5,150 per ounce, including a $20 premium, while silver prices in Pakistan dropped by Rs1,106 to Rs11,069 per tola.

Gold Rates This Week

Dates Per Tola
29-Jan-26 Rs572,862
28-Jan-26 Rs551,662
27-Jan-26 Rs530,562
26-Jan-26 Rs532,062
24-Jan-26 Rs521,162
23-Jan-26 Rs514,662
22-Jan-26 Rs505,562

 

21 Karat Gold Price

Unit 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
Per Tola 502,333 479,500 411,000
Per 1 Gram 43,067 41,110 35,237
Per 10 Gram 430,677 411,101. 352,372
Per Ounce 1,220,670 1,165,185 998,730

 

Spot gold slid 3.9% to $5,183.21 per ounce by 0323 GMT, after plunging as much as 5% earlier in the session. Even with Friday’s selloff, prices have soared more than 20% in January, marking a sixth consecutive monthly gain and the largest monthly rally in over four decades.

Meanwhile, US gold futures for February delivery also weakened, falling 2.7% to trade at $5,176.40 per ounce.

