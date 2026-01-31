Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold, Silver Price – 31 January 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan saw huge collapse as the rate per tola dropped to Rs537,362 in the local market.
Today Gold Price
|Metal
|Unit
|Price (Rs)
|Change
|Gold
|Per tola
|537,362
|▼ 35,500
|Gold
|10 grams
|460,701
|▼ 30,435
|Silver
|Per tola
|11,069
|▼ 1,106
In Global market, Gold plunged by $355 to reach $5,150 per ounce, including a $20 premium, while silver prices in Pakistan dropped by Rs1,106 to Rs11,069 per tola.
Gold Rates This Week
|Dates
|Per Tola
|29-Jan-26
|Rs572,862
|28-Jan-26
|Rs551,662
|27-Jan-26
|Rs530,562
|26-Jan-26
|Rs532,062
|24-Jan-26
|Rs521,162
|23-Jan-26
|Rs514,662
|22-Jan-26
|Rs505,562
21 Karat Gold Price
|Unit
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|502,333
|479,500
|411,000
|Per 1 Gram
|43,067
|41,110
|35,237
|Per 10 Gram
|430,677
|411,101.
|352,372
|Per Ounce
|1,220,670
|1,165,185
|998,730
Spot gold slid 3.9% to $5,183.21 per ounce by 0323 GMT, after plunging as much as 5% earlier in the session. Even with Friday’s selloff, prices have soared more than 20% in January, marking a sixth consecutive monthly gain and the largest monthly rally in over four decades.
Meanwhile, US gold futures for February delivery also weakened, falling 2.7% to trade at $5,176.40 per ounce.