Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold, Silver Price – 31 January 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan saw huge collapse as the rate per tola dropped to Rs537,362 in the local market.

Today Gold Price

Metal Unit Price (Rs) Change Gold Per tola 537,362 ▼ 35,500 Gold 10 grams 460,701 ▼ 30,435 Silver Per tola 11,069 ▼ 1,106

In Global market, Gold plunged by $355 to reach $5,150 per ounce, including a $20 premium, while silver prices in Pakistan dropped by Rs1,106 to Rs11,069 per tola.

Gold Rates This Week

Dates Per Tola 29-Jan-26 Rs572,862 28-Jan-26 Rs551,662 27-Jan-26 Rs530,562 26-Jan-26 Rs532,062 24-Jan-26 Rs521,162 23-Jan-26 Rs514,662 22-Jan-26 Rs505,562

21 Karat Gold Price

Unit 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 502,333 479,500 411,000 Per 1 Gram 43,067 41,110 35,237 Per 10 Gram 430,677 411,101. 352,372 Per Ounce 1,220,670 1,165,185 998,730

Spot gold slid 3.9% to $5,183.21 per ounce by 0323 GMT, after plunging as much as 5% earlier in the session. Even with Friday’s selloff, prices have soared more than 20% in January, marking a sixth consecutive monthly gain and the largest monthly rally in over four decades.

Meanwhile, US gold futures for February delivery also weakened, falling 2.7% to trade at $5,176.40 per ounce.