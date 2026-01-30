Latest

Gold & Silver

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 30 January 2026

By Our Correspondent
8:46 am | Jan 30, 2026
KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan skyrocketed to historic highs , crossing Rs5.7lac mark. After single day gain of staggering Rs21,200, bullion jumped to Rs572,862.

The rally was equally dramatic for 10-gram gold, which jumped by Rs18,175 to reach Rs491,136.

Metal Unit Latest Price Change
Gold Per Tola 572,862 + 21,200
Gold 10 Grams 491,136  +18,175
Silver Per Tola 12,175  + 264

Per Tola Gold Prices

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
Per Tola 497,291 474,687 406,875.
Per 1 Gram 42,635 40,697 34,883
Per 10 Gram 426,350 406,971 348,832
Per Ounce 1,208,418 1,153,490. 988,706

On the international front, gold prices staged a powerful breakout, climbing $212 to hit $5,505 per ounce, including a $20 premium. Silver also joined the rally, with prices in Pakistan jumping by Rs264 to touch a fresh all-time high of Rs12,175 per tola.

Meanwhile, global gold prices smashed through the critical $5,200 barrier for the first time ever on Wednesday, as investors braced for an upcoming US Federal Reserve monetary policy decision.

Avatar photo
Our Correspondent

