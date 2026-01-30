Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 30 January 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan skyrocketed to historic highs , crossing Rs5.7lac mark. After single day gain of staggering Rs21,200, bullion jumped to Rs572,862.

The rally was equally dramatic for 10-gram gold, which jumped by Rs18,175 to reach Rs491,136.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Metal Unit Latest Price Change Gold Per Tola 572,862 + 21,200 Gold 10 Grams 491,136 +18,175 Silver Per Tola 12,175 + 264

Per Tola Gold Prices

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 497,291 474,687 406,875. Per 1 Gram 42,635 40,697 34,883 Per 10 Gram 426,350 406,971 348,832 Per Ounce 1,208,418 1,153,490. 988,706

On the international front, gold prices staged a powerful breakout, climbing $212 to hit $5,505 per ounce, including a $20 premium. Silver also joined the rally, with prices in Pakistan jumping by Rs264 to touch a fresh all-time high of Rs12,175 per tola.

Meanwhile, global gold prices smashed through the critical $5,200 barrier for the first time ever on Wednesday, as investors braced for an upcoming US Federal Reserve monetary policy decision.