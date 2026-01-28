Gold prices surge past Rs550,000 in Pakistan amid massive increase

KARACHI – Gold and silvers prices reached another historic high in Pakistani and international markets amid rising tensions in Middle East as Iran has announced military drills after the US aircraft carrier arrived in the region.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price moved up by Rs21,100 to settle at fresh high of Rs551,662.

Similarly, the price of the 10-gram surged by Rs18,090, bringing new price to Rs472,961 in local market.

The bullion rates in international markets also recorded massive jump of $211 to reach $5,293 per ounce.

Silver prices in Pakistan also soared to all-time high of Rs11,911 per tola after recording an increase of Rs271. The price of per 10-gram surged by Rs232 to hit Rs10,211.

A day earlier, per tola gold price decreased by Rs1,500 to reach Rs530,562 while the rate of 10-gram gold fell by Rs1,286 to close at Rs416,980.

Meanwhile, a sharp 43.3 percent decline in foreign direct investment (FDI) was recorded during July to December of the current fiscal year 2025, while Pakistan’s exports fell by 5 percent to $15.5 billion.

According to the Ministry of Finance’s Economic Outlook Report, FDI stood at $810 million during the six-month period. Imports increased by 12.3 percent to over $31 billion, while remittances rose by 10 percent to $19.73 billion. The current account deficit was recorded at $1.17 billion.

The report stated that the dollar exchange rate increased from Rs 278.7 to Rs 279.9. During the first five months, large-scale manufacturing posted a 6 percent growth, while a primary surplus of Rs 3,651 billion was recorded.

The outlook report further noted that FBR revenue increased by 9.5 percent to Rs 6,160 billion, while non-tax revenue rose by 4.8 percent to Rs 3,581 billion.

According to the report, State Bank foreign exchange reserves increased to $16.1 billion. Economic stability was maintained during the first half of fiscal year 2026, and the pace of economic growth is expected to continue in FY 2025–26.