Gold prices in Pakistan plunge by Rs61,000 per tola in two day

KARACHI – Gold prices continued to decline sharply for second consecutive day in Pakistan amid a significant fall in international rates.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed gold has become cheaper by Rs61,000 per tola over the past two days. On Saturday alone, the price per tola fell by Rs25,500, bringing the new rate down to Rs511,862.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs21,862 during the day, while the two-day decline reached Rs52,297. The new price for 10 grams now stands at Rs438,839.

In the global market, gold prices decreased by $255 per ounce, settling at $4,895 per ounce.

Silver prices also witnessed a decline, falling by Rs2,063 per tola to reach Rs9,006.

Traders attributed the sharp changes to fluctuations in international bullion markets.