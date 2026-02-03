Mahira Khan stuns fans at Asim Azhar’s concert, dances to ‘Ghalat Fahmi’

KARACHI – Mahira Khan made an unexpected appearance at singer Asim Azhar’s concert in Karachi, leaving the fans surprised.

During the performance, Mahira Khan took to the stage while Asim Azhar sang his hit song “Ghalat Fahmi,” creating an unforgettable moment for the audience.

The song, featured in the 2019 film “Superstar” in which Mahira Khan starred alongside Bilal Ashraf, saw Mahira Khan dancing gracefully on stage.

She was seen wearing a stunning yellow outfit, capturing the audience’s attention with her charm and energy. Her spontaneous appearance brought an exciting atmosphere to the event, making it even more memorable for concertgoers.

The track “Ghalat Fahmi” was originally sung by Asim Azhar and Zainab Fatima Sultan and became one of the most popular songs of the film.

Fans quickly took to social media to share videos and pictures of this memorable moment, which have since gone viral. Mahira Khan’s surprise performance at the concert has only added to her popularity as fans eagerly await her upcoming drama alongside actor Wahaj Ali.