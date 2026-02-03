Suspect arrested for harassing Rabi Pirzada

LAHORE – A harassment incident involving singer Rabi Pirzada occurred in the Defence area, prompting immediate police action.

According to Defence City Police, following Rabi Pirzada’s complaint, a case was registered and an investigation launched, leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Police officials stated that the incident took place yesterday in Defence Phase 7, where a man in a car harassed Rabi Pirzada and her driver. Initial reports indicate that the suspect not only behaved indecently but also used force, targeting the singer’s driver when they resisted.

Details recorded in the FIR reveal that the suspect’s actions escalated the situation, prompting the affected party to approach the police. Upon receiving the report, authorities acted swiftly to detain the suspect.

Police added that the investigation is ongoing and all aspects are being reviewed to ensure that the facts are established and legal action is completed.