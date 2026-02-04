LAAM Fashion Week concludes Landmark Debut, taking Fashion Game to Next Level

LAHORE — LAAM Fashion Week (LFW) concluded its inaugural four-day edition in Lahore (January 31 – February 3, 2026), officially redefining how Pakistani fashion is created, presented, sold, and experienced by the world.

As Pakistan’s first runway-to-e-tail fashion week, LFW did more than stage shows—it unveiled a fully integrated fashion ecosystem. From high-street and prêt-à-porter to luxury couture, bridalwear, and manufacturing brands graduating from the LFW Ramp Readiness Programme (RRP), the platform brought together every tier of the industry under one cohesive, future-focused vision.

Over four electrifying days, LAAM Fashion Week presented the full scale, diversity, and commercial maturity of Pakistani fashion—signalling a decisive shift from fragmented showcases to a globally competitive fashion infrastructure.

A Global First for Pakistani Fashion

Built on the principle that craft, creativity, and commerce must move together, LFW fused Pakistan’s deep artisan heritage with a digital-first retail model designed for instant global access. Every show was livestreamed worldwide, reaching audiences across 120+ countries and more than 7,800 cities, marking the largest international broadcast of Pakistani fashion in history.

For the first time, Pakistani fashion was not just viewed globally—it was immediately accessible, discoverable, and shoppable.

Four Days That Redefined the Runway

Day 1 opened with history.

LFW Presents unveiled a museum-style showcase of 26 iconic garments from designers and brands that shaped entire decades of Pakistani fashion. Positioned as a cultural archive rather than a nostalgic retrospective, the presentation celebrated fashion as memory, influence, and legacy. Featured designers included Ali Xeeshan, Amir Adnan, Ammar Belal, Deepak Perwani, Elan, Fahad Hussayn, Feeha Jamshaid, Generation, HSY, Huma Adnan, Hussain Rehar, Karma, Khaadi, Mahgul, Meeras by Nilofer Shahid, Mohsin Naveed Ranjha, Nomi Ansari, Rizwan Beyg, Saira Shakira, Sania Maskatiya, Shammael Ansari, Teejays, The House of Kamiar Rokni, Wardha Saleem, Zaheer Abbass, and Zainab Chottani.

The evening escalated with the LFW Hot List, presented by PostEx, spotlighting emerging designers from IVS and PIFD, alongside live performances by the Top 16 Pakistan Idol finalists, blending fashion, music, and youth culture on one stage. The day concluded with runway showcases by Tena Durrani, Zainab Salman, and Ali Xeeshan, followed by an invite-only legacy presentation by Rizwan Beyg.

Day 2 traced fashion’s commercial spectrum.

From the High-Street Edit featuring Agha Noor, Panache Apparel, and Urge Pret, to retail showcases by Allure by Izna Hamza, Bin Tayyab, and Pehnawa by Bin Akram, the day highlighted accessibility at scale. Designer presentations by Karma, Deepak & Fahad, Sadaf Fawad Khan, and Fahad Hussayn brought the evening to a powerful close.

Day 3 amplified creative expression.

High-street brands KIBO, Golmohar by Asif Chaudhry, and Kiara set the tone, followed by retail showcases from KB by Zulfiqar Malik, MISL, and Meeral. Designer presentations by The House of Kamiar Rokni, SUMMAT, Mo by Mohsin Tawasuli, and a striking finale by Saira Shakira celebrated bold couture and contemporary femininity.

Day 4 delivered a grand finale.

High-street brands Amna Ilyas, Meerak, Mohagni, and Bulbul opened the day, followed by retail showcases from Rang e Haya, Mushq, and Haseens. Designer presentations by Nomi Ansari, Zainab Chottani, and Souchaj by Mehak Junaid led into the final moment of the week—HSY’s Musafir, a sweeping, narrative-driven collection exploring journey, identity, and Pakistan’s regional heritage.

Runway to Retail—Instantly

True to its revolutionary runway-to-e-tail model, LFW ensured that all high-street, prêt, manufacturing, and retail collections were available for purchase immediately after their runway appearances via LAAM’s digital platform. Luxury and bridal collections will be released in phases, respecting bespoke craftsmanship and production timelines.

This model directly tackles one of Pakistan fashion’s longest-standing challenges—bridging runway visibility with retail conversion—transforming fashion week from spectacle into sustainable commerce.

An Industry Investing in Itself

Beyond the runway, LAAM Fashion Week marks a deeper cultural and economic shift. The inaugural edition reflects an industry confident enough to build, fund, and sustain its own future.

Led by LAAM, with support from retail partners Haseens and J., and Pakistani collaborators Skynet, PostEx, IGI General Insurance, and SALT, LFW stands as a powerful example of indigenous, industry-led growth.

Co-founded by LAAM and Design651, the platform was helmed by HSY as Event Director, with Nabila and N-Gents as Official Style Partners, Maheen Kardar as Designer Experience Director, Kollaage Concepts as OOH Partner, Lotus as Strategic Communications Partner, and livestream and connectivity powered by AI Solutions.

More than an event, LAAM Fashion Week positions itself as a long-term fashion institution—connecting designers to global markets, creativity to commerce, and legacy to the future.

With the bar now set, LAAM Fashion Week will return in Q4 2026, signalling that Pakistan’s fashion industry has not only arrived, but is ready to lead.