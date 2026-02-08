Punjab govt extends Basant celebrations in Lahore

LAHORE – The Punjab government has extended the duration of Basant celebrations until tomorrow.

In a statement shared on social media platform X, Maryam Nawaz said that after witnessing the grand Basant celebrations, festivals, unity, and happiness in Lahore, Punjab, and across Pakistan—returning after 25 years—she is pleased to announce that the Basant festivities have been extended until 5:00 am tomorrow.

She said this extension is a reward for the people of Lahore, who celebrated Basant with discipline and responsibly followed all safety SOPs.

Maryam Nawaz urged citizens to continue celebrations safely, stay away from electricity wires, secure rooftops, and strictly follow all guidelines. She added, “Let us make this historic Basant joyful, safe, and memorable for everyone.”