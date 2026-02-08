US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker celebrates Basant in style at Lahore’s Delhi Gate

ISLAMABAD – Lahore’s historic Delhi Gate turned into vibrant hub of color, culture, and diplomacy as US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker arrived to celebrate Basant, praising people of country’s cultural capital.

American diplomatic delegation was given warm and festive welcome by Punjab’s Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Provincial Information Minister Azma Bukhari, setting the tone for day filled with joy, tradition, and people-to-people engagement.

Dressed in Basant-themed attire, Natalie Baker, along with members of the American diplomatic mission, took to the skies, flying kites and immersing themselves in one of Lahore’s most beloved cultural traditions. Adding to significance of occasion, US Consul General in Lahore, Stetson Sanders, was also present, sharing in the celebrations.

امریکی وفد بھی بسنت منانے لاہور پہنچ گیا۔امریکی ناظم الامور نٹیلی بیکر ودیگر گڈے اڑانے میں مصروف۔/ pic.twitter.com/1fAGnpjgzR — Latif Shah (@LatifShah27163) February 8, 2026

امریکی سفاتخانے کی ڈپٹی چیف آف مشن نیٹلی بیکر بھی بسنت منانے دہلی گیٹ لاہور پہنچ گئے

اس موقع پر وزیر اطلاعات پنجاب عظمیٰ بخاری نے نیٹلی بیکر کا استقبال کیا جبکہ سینئر وزیر پنجاب مریم اورنگزیب،صوبائی وزیر صہیب بھرتھ بھی ان کے ہمراہ رہے pic.twitter.com/nev1OtrXBr — Hasnat Ahmad Koot 🇵🇰 (@Hasnat_A_Koot) February 8, 2026

Marriyum Aurangzeb personally guides US Ambassador, Consul General, and Under Secretary the art of kite flying, while also briefing them on the special decorations and extensive preparations made to celebrate Basant in Lahore. The visit went beyond kite flying. American delegation experienced Lahori cuisine, local culture, and the renowned Pakistani hospitality, calling the experience memorable and heartwarming.

Punjab ministers said cultural activities are among the strongest bridges between nations, saying that Pakistan sends a global message of friendship through its traditions. She highlighted that festivals like Basant project Pakistan’s peaceful, positive, and vibrant identity to the world.

She further noted that such informal, people-centered interactions help build mutual trust and strengthen bilateral relations, underlining the importance of cultural diplomacy in today’s global landscape.