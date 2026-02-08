Lahoris celebrate Last Day of Basant 2026 with Music, Food, and Kites

LAHORE – After two days of extravagant frenzy of Basant 2026, Lahoris are enjoying the last day of flagship kite festival. Streets, rooftops, and lanes are alive with the vibrant hues of kites, while children, youth, and elders engage in high-flying kite battles and festive merrymaking.

Thousands of Lahoris flocked to Liberty and Androon Lahore to mark last day of the festival, creating memories and snapping photos in the jubilant atmosphere. Families, friends, and kite enthusiasts reveled in the festivities, capturing the spirit of the city in every frame.

Last night, music thumped from local vendors, bhangra dancers grooved to the beat of drums, and the aroma of delicious foods and sweets filled the air. Residents of Punjab capital mingled, shared treats, and celebrated together, while guests from abroad joined in the fun.

Overseas Pakistanis, traveling from the US, London, and other countries, were a prominent part of the celebrations. Basant fair revived cherished memories of youth. Many overseas Pakistanis shared that the festival offered a perfect opportunity to reconnect with friends and family and fly kites after years of absence.

Amid the festivities, authorities maintained strict security measures. The teams briefed citizens and youth on the code of conduct for safe Basant celebrations. Officials stressed zero-tolerance policy for air firing, fireworks, and drugs, ensuring a safe environment for all. “Our security teams remain connected to the control room to respond immediately to any untoward incident,” he said, highlighting the meticulous planning behind this vibrant festival.

As the city alive in celebration and families, friends, and visitors sharing in the joy, Lahore’s Basant 2026 promises to be remembered as one of the most spectacular and safe editions of this beloved festival.