CM Maryam Nawaz cancels Basant events following Islamabad blast

By Web Desk
8:30 pm | Feb 6, 2026
ISLAMABAD – In the aftermath of the tragedy in Islamabad, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced the cancellation of all her Basant-related events scheduled for tomorrow, including the mega Basant show at Liberty Square.

Maryam Nawaz emphasized the importance of national unity against extremist threats, urging citizens to show no leniency toward militants and their sympathizers.

She called on the public to stand firmly with Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defense of the country, concluding her message with a patriotic note: “Pakistan Zindabad.”

It is pertinent to mention that at least 31 people were killed and another 169 injured in a suicide bombing at an imambargah during Friday prayers in Islamabad, according to authorities.

The explosion occurred at Imambargah Khadijah-tul-Kubra in the Tarlai area of the federal capital.

Images from the site showed bloodied bodies lying on the carpeted floor surrounded by shards of glass, debris, and panicked worshippers.

Dozens more wounded were lying in the garden outside the imambargah as people called for help.

