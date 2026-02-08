New Zealand beat Afghanistan by five wickets in T20 World Cup

New Zealand defeated Afghanistan in the fourth match of the T20 World Cup.

The Group D match was played in the Indian city of Chennai, where Afghanistan won the toss and batted first, scoring 182 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

In reply, the Kiwis chased down the 183-run target in the 18th over.

For New Zealand, Tim Seifert scored 65 runs while Glenn Phillips added 42 runs. In Chennai, Daryl Mitchell remained not out on 25, and Mitchell Santner scored an unbeaten 17 runs.

It is worth noting that 20 teams have been divided into four groups in the tournament.

On the first day of the event, three matches were played. Pakistan played their opening Group A match against the Netherlands and secured a victory.