Cm Maryam Nawaz Announces Basant In Other Punjab Cities

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Well done, Lahore. I am happy that the people of Lahore lived up to our trust.”

In her statement, she said that Lahore is very happy today and so is she. “By following rules and regulations, the people of Lahore played an important role in celebrating a safe Basant. The concept of a joyful yet safe Basant was fully adopted.”

She said that people enjoyed traditional foods, kite-flying competitions continued, and kites danced in the air—this is true happiness. “There were no reports of the use of banned kite strings; only approved sizes and materials were used.”

Maryam Nawaz added that Basant was celebrated safely on rooftops in line with SOPs, and transformers remained protected across Lahore due to the non-use of metallic strings.

The chief minister said that, by the grace of Allah, precautionary measures on rooftops proved effective. “After Lahore, the concept of a Safe Basant will also be adopted in other cities.”

She further said that 200 Clinics on Wheels and 21 field hospitals were deployed in all areas, including Liberty and the Walled City. She noted that today is the last day of the Basant festival and urged the public to continue exercising caution.