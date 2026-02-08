Pakistan’s Ali Raza included in ICC Under-19 World Cup team of tournament

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council has announced the Team of the Tournament at the conclusion of the Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026, which includes Pakistan’s fast bowler Ali Raza.

The team consists of 12 young players who delivered outstanding performances throughout the tournament. England captain Thomas Rew has been named captain of the side, with fellow English players Manny Lumsden and Ben Mayes also included.

Three players from tournament winners India have also been selected, including young star Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who played a brilliant knock of 175 runs off 80 balls in the final.