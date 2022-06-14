Sania Mirza's new dance video goes viral

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, the wife of Pakistan’s cricket star Shoaib Malik, has won the internet with her impressive dance video.

Solidifying that she is a true blue Bollywood fan girl, the tennis star partook in a trend and made a hilarious reel which has left the admirers amused.

Taking to Instagram, Mirza shares a humourous video which began with"Sway" by Michael Buble. However, she later started grooving to the famous song "Bole Chudiyan" from the Bollywood blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.

"When Bollywood is life ???????? #SwayXBoleChudiyan #reelitfeelit #reels", captioned the 35-year-old tennis queen.

Back in October 2018, Malik announced that Mirza had delivered a baby boy and named him Izhaan Mirza Malik. The couple tied the knot in a Muslim wedding ceremony on 12 April 2010.