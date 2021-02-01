Kapil Sharma and wife welcome a baby boy

Seems like the Btown celebrities are all set to welcome their mini-mes this year as the latest addition to the league of babies is comedian Kapil Sharma's baby boy.

Welcoming their second child, Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath are over the moon over the arrival of the newest addition to their family.

On Monday, the 39-year-old entertainer shared the happy news with his fans on Twitter:

"Namaskaar .we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers .love you all .ginni n kapil "

Namaskaar 🙏 we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers 🙏 love you all ❤️ginni n kapil 🤗 #gratitude 🙏 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) February 1, 2021

Previously, Sharma conducted a Q&A session with his fans where he surprisingly confirmed why he really took off from the show. Like a true family man he replied, "Because I need to be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby."

Bcoz I need be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby 😍🧿 https://t.co/wdy8Drv355 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) January 28, 2021

The couple has a one-year-old daughter Anayra whose birthday was recently celebrated as Kapil shared some beautiful clicks from the birthday bash.

"Thank you so much for sending ur love n blessings to our laado on her first bday ???? ???? Ginni n Kapil "

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

As baby fever continues, Virat Kohli and Anuska Sharma welcomed their baby girl on January 11 and soon Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor will welcome their second child in February.