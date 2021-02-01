Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma share first picture of daughter Vamika
Indian cricket team's captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma welcomed a new member in their family on January 11.
The much-loved power couple shared the name of their little bundle of joy, Vamika leaving the fans utterly joyed. While hilarious internet's suggestions were pouring every day assisting the celebrity couple to pick up a name, the Viruska went on with their own choice.
The Ae Dil Ha Mushkil star took to her Instagram handle sharing an intimate family portrait as she penned a heartfelt note.
"We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika ❤️ has taken it to a whole new level !
Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes !
Sleep is elusive ???? but our hearts are SO full ❤️
Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy ????"
They celebrity couple had taken the wedding vows on December 11, 2017, and announced in August 2020 that they were adding another member to the family.
